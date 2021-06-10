Mainland says DPP to blame for deteriorating cross-Strait relations

June 10, 2021

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan is entirely to blame for the current dire cross-Strait relations, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to the claim that "the deterioration of the cross-Strait relations is not caused by Taiwan" made by the so-called "American Institute in Taiwan" in an interview with Taiwan media.

It is generally known that the root cause of the tension and turmoil in the relations across the Taiwan Strait is the DPP authority obstinately seeking "Taiwan independence," stirring up anti-China sentiments on the island out of political interests and provoking confrontation and conflicts between the two sides of the Strait, Ma noted.

The mainland has tried its best to offer help to Taiwan compatriots in the fight against COVID-19. "We will never, however, allow the DPP authority to take our goodwill as an opportunity to seek 'independence,' nor allow anyone to split Taiwan from China in any way," said Ma.

"We urge the U.S. government and relevant individuals to act on the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, tell right from wrong on the Taiwan question, and not to release wrong signals to the separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence,' so as to play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, rather than the opposite," said the spokesperson.

