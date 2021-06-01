Mainland urges DPP to stop endangering health of Taiwan people

Xinhua) 09:22, June 01, 2021

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday urged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to stop harming the life and health of people in Taiwan.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when commenting on the DPP authority's political manipulation in face of the surging public expectation in Taiwan for COVID-19 vaccines from the mainland.

Due to the worsening epidemic and shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the life and health of Taiwan people are under severe threat. A number of political parties, organizations, public figures and some counties and cities in Taiwan have urged the DPP authority to remove political barriers against mainland vaccines, Zhu said.

"We have paid high attention and tried our best to help Taiwan people cope with the epidemic, including the supply of vaccines," Zhu said.

The mainland authority has also supported unofficial organizations in Shanghai, Jiangsu and Fujian in donating vaccines to Taiwan, she added.

However, at this critical moment, the DPP authority still ignores the call from the people and attempts to mislead the public by blaming the mainland, she said.

