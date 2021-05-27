DPP condemned for harming interests of people in Taiwan

May 27, 2021

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for undermining the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and harming the interests and welfare of Taiwan compatriots.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press conference that DPP's move "will only push Taiwan into a very dangerous situation."

Since May 2016, the DPP authority has denied the 1992 Consensus, conspired with external forces, made provocations in pursuit of "Taiwan independence", created cross-Strait confrontation and hindered cross-Strait exchanges, which caused tension and disturbance in relations, she said.

"Our position of promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations has not changed, and the solution to easing the tension in cross-Strait relations is also very clear," she said.

As long as the DPP authority abandons the "Taiwan independence" stance, stops conducting "independence" activities and returns to the political basis of 1992 Consensus, cross-Strait relations can improve and develop, Zhu said.

"As the epidemic is becoming increasingly severe in Taiwan, we reiterate that we are willing to make the utmost efforts to help our compatriots in Taiwan overcome the epidemic as soon as possible," she said.

The DPP authority should truly put people's lives and health first, stop playing political tricks, and remove artificially imposed obstacles as soon as possible, so that people's lives, health and safety can be fully guaranteed, she said.

Zhu also said that the DPP authority wantonly restricted cross-Strait economic exchanges and cooperation for its own interest, which will ultimately damage the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots.

"We will, as always, promote cross-Strait economic and trade exchanges, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and seek greater benefits for compatriots on both sides of the Strait," she added.

