DPP urged to remove political obstacles for mainland vaccines

Xinhua) 13:59, May 27, 2021

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan to remove political obstacles for mainland vaccines.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that by blocking access for mainland vaccines, the DPP authority has created the biggest political obstacle for Taiwan compatriots to get over the impact caused by COVID-19.

Citing a recent poll, Zhu said that 85 percent of Taiwan compatriots are worried about their families getting infected, and nearly half of them are willing to be inoculated with qualified vaccines immediately, including mainland vaccines.

Zhu urged the DPP authority to keep in mind the lives and health of Taiwan compatriots, immediately stop political manipulation and remove political obstacles, to make sure that the majority of Taiwan people will have access of mainland vaccines as soon as possible.

Taiwan on Tuesday reported 281 new local COVID-19 infections and six deaths, with the total number of confirmed cases on the island reaching 5,456, including 35 deaths, according to the disease monitoring agency on the island.

