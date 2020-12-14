Forum calls for cross-Strait peace, stability for integrated development

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Scholars and experts from both sides of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday called for efforts to overcome disruptions caused by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to safeguard cross-Strait peace and stability and deepen integrated development.

The seventh cross-Strait think tank academic forum, held in Beijing on Sunday via video link, attracted more than 60 scholars and experts from across the Strait who shared views on the cross-Strait integrated development, management and control of crises in the Taiwan Strait, exchanges between youths and other topics on cross-Strait relations.

Despite the deliberate disruptions by the DPP authority in Taiwan and foreign forces, the cross-Strait relations have still seen progress this year, said Gao Xiang, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), in his address to the forum.

Gao called on scholars and experts to be torchbearers in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and to jointly promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the reunification of the motherland.

Liu Junchuan, deputy head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said it's in the common interests of compatriots from both sides of the Strait to safeguard cross-Strait peace and stability.

It's imperative to adhere to the 1992 Consensus and oppose words and acts seeking "Taiwan independence," added Liu.

Kao Yu-jen, chairman of the 21st Century Foundation, a think-tank in Taiwan, said the DPP authority has increased the tensions across the Strait and it's a big question for scholars and experts to study on how to safeguard cross-Strait peace and stability and deepen integrated development.