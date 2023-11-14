China, southeast Asian countries kick off joint military exercise

The opening ceremony of the "Peace and Friendship-2023" joint military exercise is held in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Yin Huan/Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- A joint military exercise featuring Chinese, Cambodian, Lao, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese forces kicked off Monday morning in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province.

Code-named "Peace and Friendship-2023," the exercise focuses on joint anti-terrorist efforts and safeguarding maritime security. It also aims to enhance the urban anti-terrorist, maritime anti-terrorist and anti-piracy capabilities of the participating forces, as well as further deepen military mutual trust and cooperation to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

This is the first time an exercise with this code name is held in China, marking the participation of a record-high number of countries.

The opening ceremony of the "Peace and Friendship-2023" joint military exercise is held in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Lin Qinghua/Xinhua)

Chinese soldiers attend the opening ceremony of the "Peace and Friendship-2023" joint military exercise in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Qingfeng/Xinhua)

