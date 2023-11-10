Clean energy makes up nearly 90 pct of installed power generation capacity in Xizang: white paper

Xinhua) 13:42, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has accelerated the building of a national clean energy base, and clean energy now makes up nearly 90 percent of the installed power generation capacity, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Friday.

It has thus contributed to China's targets for peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, said the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)