Home>>
Clean energy makes up nearly 90 pct of installed power generation capacity in Xizang: white paper
(Xinhua) 13:42, November 10, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has accelerated the building of a national clean energy base, and clean energy now makes up nearly 90 percent of the installed power generation capacity, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Friday.
It has thus contributed to China's targets for peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, said the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Educational undertakings achieve high-quality development: white paper
- Rights of all people of all ethnic groups in Xizang guaranteed: white paper
- Tibetan Buddhist activities conducted in orderly manner: white paper
- Reincarnation of living Buddhas a practice recognized, respected: white paper
- Xizang sees sound development of cultural industry: white paper
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.