Main towers of Huajiang grand canyon bridge capped
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the two main towers of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
The main towers of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge have been successfully capped recently. With a designed height of 625 meters between the bridge deck and the Beipanjiang River below, the Huajiang grand canyon bridge is set to be the highest in the world after it is completed in 2025.
This aerial panoramic photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Workers are pictured at the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial panoramic photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Steel deck pavement underway on Lingdingyang Bridge in S China
- Tourists visit "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area in Guizhou
- Construction of south tower on Changtai Yangtze River bridge completes
- Ferry service ends as grand bridge opens to traffic in Yibin, SW China
- In pics: construction site of swivel bridge along Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway in Guizhou
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.