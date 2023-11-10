Main towers of Huajiang grand canyon bridge capped

Xinhua) 08:28, November 10, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the two main towers of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

The main towers of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge have been successfully capped recently. With a designed height of 625 meters between the bridge deck and the Beipanjiang River below, the Huajiang grand canyon bridge is set to be the highest in the world after it is completed in 2025.

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers are pictured at the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)