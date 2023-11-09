China releases promotional song for Chinese journalists

November 09, 2023

As Nov. 8 marks the 24th Journalists' Day in China, the All-China Journalists Association officially released a promotional song for Chinese journalists titled "My Name."

The song, performed by journalists and young singers, vividly expresses the journey of Chinese journalists in recording the pulse of the times with words and lenses, guarding fairness and justice, as well as adhering to their professional ideals.

The sheet music and lyrics of the song were also released for widespread singing by journalists and the public.

