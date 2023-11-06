Home>>
China announces top journalism award winners
(Xinhua) 16:51, November 06, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) on Monday announced the winners of the 33rd China Journalism Award, one of the most prestigious journalism awards in the country.
This year's China Journalism Award recognized 377 news entries from media outlets across the nation.
The award-winning works covered topics including the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Chinese modernization, rural revitalization and issues concerning people's livelihood.
An award ceremony will soon be held by the ACJA to honor the winners.
