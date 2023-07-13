In pics: 2023 China New Media Conference in Changsha

Xinhua) 08:16, July 13, 2023

Participants attend the 2023 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 12, 2023. More than 800 people, including representatives of central and local government departments, news organizations, online platforms and universities and institutions, attended the conference. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A participant visits the China New Media Technology Exhibition at the 2023 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 12, 2023. More than 800 people, including representatives of central and local government departments, news organizations, online platforms and universities and institutions, attended the conference. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows the venue of the China New Media Technology Exhibition at the 2023 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. More than 800 people, including representatives of central and local government departments, news organizations, online platforms and universities and institutions, attended the conference. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A participant uses an interactive system at the China New Media Technology Exhibition during the 2023 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 12, 2023. More than 800 people, including representatives of central and local government departments, news organizations, online platforms and universities and institutions, attended the conference. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows the China New Media Technology Exhibition at the 2023 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. More than 800 people, including representatives of central and local government departments, news organizations, online platforms and universities and institutions, attended the conference. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A participant tries a naked-eye 3D device at the China New Media Technology Exhibition during the 2023 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 12, 2023. More than 800 people, including representatives of central and local government departments, news organizations, online platforms and universities and institutions, attended the conference. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A participant visits the China New Media Technology Exhibition at the 2023 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 12, 2023. More than 800 people, including representatives of central and local government departments, news organizations, online platforms and universities and institutions, attended the conference. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows the China New Media Technology Exhibition at the 2023 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. More than 800 people, including representatives of central and local government departments, news organizations, online platforms and universities and institutions, attended the conference. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

