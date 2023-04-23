Xinhua president meets with AP vice president in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:23, April 23, 2023

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with YK Chan, vice president of the Associated Press (AP), in Beijing on Friday.

Fu said that AP is an important cooperative partner of Xinhua and the two sides have maintained long-term friendly cooperative relations.

Over the past 50 years and more, personnel exchanges between Xinhua and AP have become increasingly frequent and cooperation in such fields as news exchange has been deepened, making the two agencies mutually trusted partners, Fu said.

Fu expressed the hope that the two sides will continue to deepen cooperation on photo services and commercial promotion, and work with each other under the framework of the World Media Summit.

He called on the two sides to tap more cooperative potential in fields such as economic information to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results, and explore more promising innovative joint projects to increase the level of cooperation.

During the meeting, Fu invited the AP side to attend the fifth World Media Summit, which will be held later this year.

Chan said that AP and Xinhua are long-term cooperative partners, with a friendly and harmonious relationship between the two agencies.

"I am sure we can increase our cooperation more in the future," Chan said.

