Media workers urged to tell China's stories better

Xinhua) 09:26, February 18, 2022

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a ceremony launching intensive media coverage of China's achievements at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A senior publicity official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called on Chinese journalists to tell China's stories better.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at the Museum of the Communist Party of China on Thursday.

At a ceremony launching intensive media coverage of China's achievements, Huang asked media workers to better interpret the Party's theories in the new era based on extensive and in-depth reports, demonstrate China's landmark progress and achievements as well as Chinese people's vigorous spirit, and present a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China.

