Beijing 2022 non-accredited media center to open for registration

Xinhua) 09:29, December 25, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 media center for non-accredited journalists will be open for online registration from 10 a.m. December 25, 2021 to 10 a.m. January 10, 2022.

Apart from the Main Media Center, the non-accredited media center, to be set at Beijing International Hotel convention center from February 1-20, will provide information related to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games for journalists without official Olympic accreditation.

Non-accredited journalists need to submit the sign-up information including their identities, certifications from the affiliated media outlets, and their records of full vaccination, through the official website - 2022bmc.cn in Chinese and 2022bmc.cn/en in English.

During the Winter Games, the media center will provide services in line with the Olympic Host Contract and international practices, which include press releases and interviews.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the media center will mainly accommodate resident journalists from the Beijing offices of overseas media outlets instead of those who come to Beijing shortly before the Games unless necessary.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)