China honors Olympic teams, athletes for outstanding performances

Xinhua) 15:13, September 05, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) has decided to honor four sports teams and 46 athletes who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in recognition of their outstanding performances.

The honorary titles of "national workers' vanguard" were awarded to the national teams of table tennis, diving, weightlifting and rifle shooting.

The National May 1 Labor Medals were awarded to 45 gold medalists, including shooter Yang Qian, and sprinter Su Bingtian who "achieved historic breakthrough," according to the ACFTU.

