Chinese paddlers ease to fourth straight Olympic men's team gold
|Fan Zhendong of China celebrates during the table tennis men's team gold medal match between China and Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
TOKYO, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's men's table tennis team defeated their German opponents to win the country's fourth consecutive gold medal in the sport at Tokyo 2020 here on Friday.
As their female counterparts had done on Friday, the Chinese men's team maintained its 100 percent win record in the event since its Olympic debut at Beijing 2008.
Ma Long, who also won the men's singles gold medal in Tokyo, paired with Xu Xin to dispatch the German duo of Patrick Franziska and Timo Boll in straight sets.
World No. 1 Fan Zhendong met great resistance before securing a full-set victory over Dimitrij Ovtcharov to move China further ahead.
Ma wrapped up China's gold medal after beating Boll 3-1.
Hosts Japan settled for a bronze after beating South Korea 3-1 earlier on Friday.
Photos
Related Stories
- Ma makes history, China wins 4th straight Olympic table tennis men's team title
- China pockets two golds, Italy and Jamaica win 100m relays
- S. Korean men, Hong Kong women make Olympic table tennis team quarters with stumbles
- China's shot putter Gong Lijiao wins her first Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020
- Chinese Taipei's Lee/Wang win gold in badminton men's doubles at Tokyo 2020 (updated)
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.