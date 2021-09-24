Western media coverage of China filled with "doomsday" scenarios: British writer

Xinhua) 11:36, September 24, 2021

Tourists take a walk at Xinghuagou wetland park transformed from the mining subsidence area of Jingxing in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

MOSCOW, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Western mainstream media often use negative frames when reporting on events in China and are quick to assume the worst possible outcomes, said British writer Tom Fowdy in an article published on RT recently.

The coverage of political, economic and social events happening in China is often negative, as Western media outlets portray any news story in a negative light and fabricate far-fetched doomsday scenarios, Fowdy wrote.

Fowdy wrote that Western media coverage reflects a "doomcasting approach," through which news outlets attempt to spread the belief that China's "political and economic system is inevitably going to fail" or the hope that this will eventually happen.

He further noted that this toxic media environment diverts attention from events that are actually happening in the country, the official stance of the government, and China's true prospects.

The mainstream media continue to act as a "doom-monger" when it comes to China, attempting to satisfy "people's ideological wishes that something is about to change China's political status quo," Fowdy wrote.

