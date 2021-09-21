People attend RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day in London

Xinhua

Artists perform dragon dance in front of Guangzhou Garden at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show press day in London, Britain, on Sept. 20, 2021. The annual RHS Chelsea Flower Show will open to the public here from Sept. 21 to 26. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

