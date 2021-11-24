Interview: World Media Summit unique platform for exchanges, says Kazakh media leader

NUR-SULTAN, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The World Media Summit (WMS) has become a unique platform that facilitates the exchange of views among media outlets across the world on the most pressing global issues, a Kazakh media leader has said.

Since the first WMS in 2009, the platform has witnessed continuous strengthening of media cooperation, Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan newspaper, noted in an interview with Xinhua on Monday.

Korzhumbayev, who attended via video link the fourth WMS held Monday in Beijing, said that the international community's recognition of the WMS illustrates the increasing role of media outlets in a fast-changing world.

Noting that the ongoing information technology revolution is having a profound impact on the traditional media industry, Korzhumbayev called on media corporations worldwide to adapt to the new platforms as well as new forms and channels of information dissemination, and strengthen their positions in the digital world, including on web pages and social platforms.

"We media" should abide by the norms and ethics of traditional media, he said.

As information explodes, professional media outlets are tasked with verifying and filtering information, as well as delivering true value to their audiences, he said.

In the face of such challenges as terrorism, regional conflicts and climate change, media workers should shoulder their social responsibility, and avoid chaos and disorder in the information space, he said.

They should also play their due role in enhancing cross-cultural communication, he added.

The fourth WMS, hosted by China's Xinhua News Agency, was attended online and offline by almost 400 guests of more than 260 media outlets and institutions from nearly 100 countries and regions.

