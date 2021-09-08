Media registration opens for 4th China International Import Expo

Xinhua) 08:26, September 08, 2021

SHANGHAI, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Media registration for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10 this year began Tuesday, announced the organizers.

The registration will be open until Oct. 15, and media personnel can register online through the CIIE website, app, official WeChat account, or its WeChat mini-program.

Journalists who had registered for the third CIIE last year can activate their previous credentials and continue to use the same for this year's expo, subject to conditions.

The number of leading companies that signed up for the 4th CIIE already exceeded the third expo, with many of the firms taking part in the expo for a second or third time, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

The CIIE is the world's first dedicated import exhibition and has seen fruitful outcomes in the past three editions.

