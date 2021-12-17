Home>>
Olympic-themed exhibition opens in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 15:54, December 17, 2021
A citizen visits the Olympic-themed exhibition titled "Our Olympics" at the Beijing Municipal Archives in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
The exhibition opened on Thursday. It is divided into two parts: the Summer Olympic Games and the Winter Olympic Games. More than 1,000 pieces of archives and documents were on display, including pictures, audio and video, and Olympic-related objects.
