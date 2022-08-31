2022 China New Media Conference kicks off in Changsha
A staff member shows a space-time condensation system based on the free-viewpoint model during the 2022 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2022. The 2022 China New Media Conference, organized by the All-China Journalists Association and the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan provincial committee, kicked off Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
People attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2022. The 2022 China New Media Conference, organized by the All-China Journalists Association and the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan provincial committee, kicked off Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
A staff member shows a space-time condensation system based on the free-viewpoint model during the 2022 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2022. The 2022 China New Media Conference, organized by the All-China Journalists Association and the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan provincial committee, kicked off Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
A visitor tries recording himself via an XR system during the 2022 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2022. The 2022 China New Media Conference, organized by the All-China Journalists Association and the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan provincial committee, kicked off Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
A staff member shows the operation of XR immersive studio during the 2022 China New Media Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 30, 2022. The 2022 China New Media Conference, organized by the All-China Journalists Association and the publicity department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Hunan provincial committee, kicked off Tuesday in Changsha. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior Chinese official stresses accelerating media integration
- Western media should learn to put Chinese economy into perspective
- Omni-media, platform-based communication on rising trend in China's news media sector
- Press freedom degenerates into political tool as Western media hire Chinese reporters in new China-bashing campaign
- Media workers urged to tell China's stories better
- Beijing 2022 non-accredited media center to open for registration
- Xi's letter inspires media to shoulder social responsibilities, promote common values, say media professionals
- Interview: World Media Summit unique platform for exchanges, says Kazakh media leader
- Spanish reporter's frustration over absurd anti-China drama draws echoes
- Western media coverage of China filled with "doomsday" scenarios: British writer
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.