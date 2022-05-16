Omni-media, platform-based communication on rising trend in China's news media sector

Xinhua) 16:25, May 16, 2022

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- In 2020 and 2021, omni-media and platform-based communication became a rising trend in China's news media industry, according to a report by the All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) unveiled Monday.

The report, titled "Development of China's News Media," the sixth of its kind from ACJA since 2014, reviews the new developments in the country's news media sector in the era of deep convergence.

Over the past two years, traditional media such as radio, television and newspapers have seen a slow pace of growth and continued to focus on deep convergence and digital transformation, the report noted.

According to the report, emerging technologies, such as media platforms, data transmission, high-definition video technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G, have driven media reform and innovation.

"In this context, the media workforce in China is becoming younger and better educated, and more capable," read the report.

