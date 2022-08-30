Senior Chinese official stresses accelerating media integration
Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2022 China New Media Conference via video link on Aug. 30, 2022. The conference kicked off Tuesday in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Huang Kunming, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, on Tuesday urged swifter action to deepen media integration and muster great strength to work together and achieve progress.
Huang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the 2022 China New Media Conference via video link.
Noting that significant progress and accomplishments have been made in media integration over the past decade, Huang urged media outlets across the country to advance media integration and produce quality content that helps the general public better understand the strength of CPC's innovative theories and their effectiveness in guiding actions.
He also called for spurring the vitality of integrated development and building a clean and well-governed cyberspace featuring collaboration, participation, and benefit sharing.
The 2022 China New Media Conference, organized by the All-China Journalists Association and the publicity department of the CPC Hunan provincial committee, kicked off Tuesday in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.
