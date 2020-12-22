China drives deeper into media integration: report

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Five years into a national strategy, traditional media's integration with new media in China picked up speed in 2019, according to a report released by the All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) on Monday.

Media organizations proactively deployed new technologies and applications, including 5G and artificial intelligence, in major news reporting, leading to a significant improvement in the country's integrated communication capabilities, said the report.

This is the fifth time the ACJA released an annual report on journalism development in China.

The report also said that the country's media organizations employed more than 1 million in 2019, with more younger media workers with better educational backgrounds.

In the same year, the ACJA granted a total of 3.78 million yuan (around 577,000 U.S. dollars) in financial assistance to 89 journalists in need, said the report.

As a de facto commission on journalism ethics, the organization revised the professional code of ethics for Chinese journalists in 2019, making more efforts to strengthen the media's sense of social responsibility.

The report was compiled by the ACJA in cooperation with the School of Journalism and Communication of the Renmin University of China.