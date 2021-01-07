Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

3 in Hong Kong convicted over assaulting journalist

(Xinhua)    11:05, January 07, 2021

HONG KONG, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The district court of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday convicted three people arrested for assaulting Fu Guohao, a journalist from the Beijing-based Global Times newspaper, in August 2019.

According to the court, Amy Pat was found guilty of three crimes including false imprisonment, assaulting and rioting, while Lai Yun-long and Ho Ka-lok were found guilty of two crimes, namely assaulting and rioting. The fourth defendant in the case, Wong Yat-ho, was acquitted on all charges.

The judge also encouraged the public to read the judgement to understand more about the ruling.

Fu was tied up and beaten by the rioters during a violent incident at Hong Kong International Airport on Aug. 13.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York