Arjo introduces bathing solutions for elderly with limited mobility at CIIE

November 08, 2023

Arjo, a global supplier of medical devices, is participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the first time. The company has introduced a product tailored to address the bathing challenges faced by elderly individuals with limited mobility, according to Jessica Zhou, Managing Director China, Arjo.

"It is very difficult for elderly people who are bedridden due to illness to take a bath. They may be unable to stand independently … and they may even have bedsores. This is a pain point for the elderly and their family members," Zhou added.

Jessica Zhou, Managing Director China, Arjo, introduces an electric hygiene chair at the sixth China International Import Expo. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

Established in 1957 and based in Sweden, Arjo provides a wide range of products and solutions for acute and long-term care. Their offerings include patient handling, medical beds, personal hygiene, disinfection, and pressure injury prevention.

"The CIIE is the largest platform for exchange and cooperation among multinational corporations. We have observed numerous companies participating. As a multinational corporation, we aim to further expand in the Chinese market and seek additional opportunities for cooperation," Zhou explained regarding Arjo's initial participation in the CIIE.

Photo shows Jessica Zhou, Managing Director China, Arjo. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

At this CIIE, Arjo is presenting its signature care devices designed for living areas, bathrooms, and spaces for activity. These innovations aim to address conditions like bedsores and mobility issues, as well as the bathing needs of bedridden individuals.

Bathing is a luxury for disabled older adults. Zhou said that the electric hygiene chair, unveiled in China for the first time at the sixth CIIE, can help older people with various levels of disabilities bathe in sitting, lying, and other positions.

Zhou emphasized that with the chair's adjustable features, caregivers can assist with various hygiene-related tasks, such as skincare and changing clothes, while ensuring a safe and respectful bathing experience for older people.

Photo shows Arjo's exhibits at the sixth China International Import Expo. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

"The theme of the CIIE, 'New Era, Shared Future,' aligns with our perspective and aspirations for the future of China's economy and market," said Zhou.

"We have seen tremendous opportunities in the Chinese market. We are very eager to bring our solutions to the Chinese market through the CIIE, aiming to benefit medical institutions, nursing homes, and households," Zhou added.

