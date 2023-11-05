China vows to further ease market access: premier

Xinhua) 14:16, November 05, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang vowed on Sunday that China will continue to ease market access and implement policies to remove all restrictions on foreign investment's access in the manufacturing sector.

Li made the remarks during his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

China will protect foreign investors' rights and interests in accordance with the law, and continue to provide a business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and up to international standards, Li said.

Noting that promoting institutional opening-up is a key move for China to expand high-standard opening-up, Li said the country will continue to push forward rule alignment.

The country vowed to further deepen reform in various areas, create more platforms for opening-up, and build a globally oriented network of high-standard free trade areas, he said.

