Interview: CIIE creates significant business opportunities for Danish businesses: DI consultant

Xinhua) 11:28, November 05, 2023

COPENHAGEN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has created significant business opportunities for Danish businesses, said Michelle Chen Moeller, consultant for global market development at Confederation of Danish Industry (DI).

This year, DI is bringing 20 companies from Denmark to the CIIE. "And a fun fact is that almost half of them have been participating in all the editions of CIIE since the very beginning," Moeller told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The sixth China International Import Expo is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. Over 3,400 exhibitors and 394,000 professional visitors have registered for the event, signifying a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

The Danish exhibits will come mainly from the food and beverages sectors, featuring various ingredients, supplements, and agricultural products, and showcasing innovative new ways of combining sustainability with economic growth.

"We are also welcoming new companies and this goes on to show how important the Chinese market is," Moeller said.

China is Denmark's fourth largest export market, with exports amounting to 126 billion Danish kroner (18 bln U.S. dollars) in 2022, or 6.3 percent of Denmark's total gross exports for that year, according to data by the Danish National Bank.

DI, Denmark's largest business organization representing 18,000 private manufacturing and service industry firms, has been very appreciative of China's commitment to opening-up.

China's commitment to opening-up contributes to economic stability and growth on a global scale, and CIIE also serves as an important venue to promote international understanding and cooperation, Moeller said.

