Chinese premier delivers keynote speech at opening ceremony of 6th China Int'l Import Expo

Xinhua) 10:38, November 05, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai on Sunday.

