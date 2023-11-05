Home>>
Chinese premier delivers keynote speech at opening ceremony of 6th China Int'l Import Expo
(Xinhua) 10:38, November 05, 2023
SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai on Sunday.
Photos
