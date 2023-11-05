China's import volume to reach 17 trillion USD in next five years: premier

Xinhua) 11:22, November 05, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's imports of goods and services are expected to reach 17 trillion U.S. dollars in cumulative terms in the next five years, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Sunday.

Li made the remarks during his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

