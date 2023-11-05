Home>>
China's import volume to reach 17 trillion USD in next five years: premier
(Xinhua) 11:22, November 05, 2023
SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's imports of goods and services are expected to reach 17 trillion U.S. dollars in cumulative terms in the next five years, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Sunday.
Li made the remarks during his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- On-site training kicks off for volunteers of 6th CIIE
- Preparations in full swing for 6th CIIE in Shanghai
- 6th CIIE to shine spotlight on enhanced openness, win-win cooperation
- Feature: Italian jeweler eyes greater presence in Chinese market through CIIE
- CIIE strengthens cooperation between China, countries worldwide: Thai deputy PM
- Record number of Hong Kong firms to attend CIIE in Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.