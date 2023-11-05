Languages

Sunday, November 05, 2023

6th China International Import Expo starts in Shanghai

(Xinhua) 10:40, November 05, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo kicked off in Shanghai on Sunday.

