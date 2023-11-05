Chinese premier vows to further promote opening up with stronger innovation momentum

Xinhua) 11:23, November 05, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to push forward opening up with stronger innovation momentum, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday.

Li made the remarks during his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

China is willing to step up cooperation with all countries in innovation, facilitate the deep integration of science and technology with the economy, and promote the sharing of innovation results, Li said.

He also stressed joint efforts to remove barriers that hamper the flow of knowledge, technology, talent and other factors of innovation.

