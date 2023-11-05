Preparations in full swing for 6th CIIE

Xinhua) 10:29, November 05, 2023

A staff member cleans a showcase at an exhibition booth in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2023. Preparations are in full swing for the CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows the exhibition booth of a cosmetics company at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

