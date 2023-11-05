GE Healthcare: "It's hard to find a better market than China"

GE Healthcare has been operating in China for over a century, providing the country's first X-ray machine in 1897. It has participated in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai for six consecutive years. It is one of the earliest and most successful companies in the Chinese healthcare industry in terms of localization.

In early 2023, GE Healthcare became a standalone publicly traded company, separate from GE (General Electric Company). It means that this year, GE Healthcare will participate in the CIIE for the first time as an independent brand.

At the 5th CIIE in 2022, GE Healthcare exhibited its products under the theme of "Leading a New Era of Health." (Photo/People's Daily Online)

"Our booth at the 6th CIIE spans 600 square meters, larger than in the previous editions of the CIIE. Over 30 products will make their debut," said Zhong Luyin, Chief Communications Officer of GE Healthcare China. As a committed participant of the CIIE, GE Healthcare has already secured its spot for the 7th CIIE in 2024, said Zhong.

Photo shows Zhong Luyin, Chief Communications Officer of GE Healthcare China. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

"The CIIE serves as an important platform for facilitating connections between China and the global community, while also providing a platform for sharing the opportunities arising from China's modernization. It is a dynamic testing ground for innovation, where international expertise and Chinese products and technologies converge, bringing more Chinese innovations to the world," said Zhong.

She further revealed that at the 6th CIIE, GE Healthcare will unveil a range of medical service solutions specifically catering to grassroots and county-level areas. These solutions aim to address the scarcity of medical resources at the grassroots level.

Staff members of GE Healthcare introduce products to visitors at the 4th CIIE. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

"Through our participation in the CIIE for six consecutive years, GE Healthcare aims to convey a strong message of confidence in the resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy. We believe that it's hard to find a better market than China," Zhong emphasized.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)