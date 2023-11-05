Interview: CIIE to bring more trade opportunities, says Slovak business leader

Xinhua) 09:41, November 05, 2023

BRATISLAVA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- This year's China International Import Expo (CIIE) is set to bring more trade opportunities for Slovak companies, a business leader in the country has said.

"I have been dealing with China for a couple of decades," Pavol Antalic, chairman of the Slovak-Chinese Joint Business Council, told Xinhua on Friday, adding that the expo is a means for enterprises to expand their exports to China, particularly in sectors such as food and consumer goods.

With its vast size and population, China is the world's largest consumer market, said Antalic. The sixth edition of the expo, which runs from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, is focused on international trade, and provides the opportunity for foreign companies to find a place in the Chinese market for their goods, services and technology.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, which Antalic said will also facilitate many trade companies in showcasing their products and services at the CIIE.

The Initiative has helped improve railway links between China and Europe, with a large number of trains now traveling back and forth, Antalic said. It is also financing the development of ports, railway routes, roads, and highways.

Last month, the 134th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, was held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. The Canton Fair and the CIIE clearly demonstrate China's commitment to opening up to the world, Antalic said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)