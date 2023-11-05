Interview: CIIE expands our circle of friends, says Thai business leader

Xinhua) 09:27, November 05, 2023

Li Jiachun, a 48-year-old jeweler who is the chairman of the Thai Chinese New Generation Business Association, picks gems in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 27, 2023.(Xinhua/Wang Teng)

BANGKOK, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a high-level exhibition with industry-leading enterprises in attendance and has built a broad platform for foreign enterprises to enter the Chinese market, a Thai business leader has said.

Li Jiachun, a 48-year-old jeweler, is also the chairman of the Thai Chinese New Generation Business Association. He moved to Thailand with his parents in childhood and founded Thailand Yongtai Jewelry Co., Ltd. when he was 18. Since then, Li has engaged in the jewelry trade business.

"CIIE expands our circle of friends, and I have participated in all editions of CIIE since its inception in 2018," Li told Xinhua in an interview ahead of the 6th CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to 10, adding that this year will be his sixth time to participate in the CIIE.

Thailand is a global hub for processing ruby and sapphire, and jewelry is one of Thailand's pillar industries. Invited by China Gems &Jade Exchange in 2018, Li and his company participated in the first CIIE.

"We have inked many intended orders and made new friends at the CIIE," Li said. "We have competed with many well-known brands, and learned from each other through the CIIE. At the same time, we could directly communicate with potential customers, which has also increased our reputation in China."

This year's Expo will be held fully offline and Li's booth has expanded from the initial 36 square meters to 72 square meters. "The growth in booth size reflects the strong attraction of the CIIE for participating enterprises. The reason for expanding the booth is that I benefited a lot from CIIE," he said.

Li told Xinhua that the CIIE has not only witnessed the opening up of China's market, but also the development of his own company these years. "We have expanded the booth, which is a manifestation of (our company) being further rooted in the Chinese market," Li said, adding that he will bring over 1,000 pieces of jewelry and 5,000 carats of gemstones to participate in this year's CIIE.

Through direct dialogue with Chinese customers, Li found that Chinese customers' understanding of jewelry culture has become much deeper.

He noted that with the continuous improvement of Chinese people's consumption capacity, the pursuit and recognition of jewelry by Chinese people have significantly increased, and customer demand is also developing towards diversification. He believes the prospects of the jewelry industry in China are very promising.

In addition to seeking new business opportunities for his own company at the CIIE, Li also actively engages in helping more Thai enterprises participate in the CIIE through the Thai Chinese New Generation Business Association.

He noted that he brought more than 40 Thai jewelry manufacturers to participate in the first CIIE in 2018. The number increased to more than 70 Thai jewelry manufacturers at the second CIIE, with exhibitors from the food and medical fields also in attendance.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As the world's first import-themed national-level expo, the CIIE has been widely welcomed by the BRI participating countries. So far, more than 1,500 companies from the BRI participating countries have signed up for the Enterprise and Business Exhibition at the sixth CIIE.

Li said the CIIE has been creating new opportunities for Thailand and other BRI participating countries to enter the Chinese market. The Thai government regards the CIIE as an important platform to promote trade, and has been actively encouraging companies to participate.

"We will continue to encourage Thai enterprises to participate in the CIIE, introduce more Thai products to enter the Chinese market in the future, and at the same time, bring high-quality products from China to Thailand and even the world," he said.

