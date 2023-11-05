Chinese premier meets Serbian counterpart

Xinhua) 09:12, November 05, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday met with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who is in Shanghai for the 6th China International Import Expo.

Li said that China-Serbia relations have become increasingly close, and pragmatic cooperation has been fruitful in recent years, setting an example of friendly relations between China and European countries.

China stands ready to work with Serbia to follow through on the important common understandings of the two heads of state, further synergize development strategies, deepen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and constantly push China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, Li said.

He called on both countries to support each other in safeguarding their core interests, jointly deal with common challenges, and firmly defend common interests.

China will enhance the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Serbia's re-industrialization strategy as well as the vision 2025, said Li, stressing the need to build and operate the Hungary-Serbia railway well, work for the early implementation of the bilateral free trade agreement, and explore new growth points for cooperation on the digital economy, scientific and technological innovation, and ecological and environmental protection.

Brnabic said Serbia values the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, highly appreciates China's respect for Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests.

The signing of the free trade agreement between Serbia and China opens a new chapter in bilateral relations, Brnabic said, adding that Serbia will take this opportunity to strengthen cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative, and elevate bilateral relations as well as the cooperation between China and the Central and Eastern European countries to a new level.

