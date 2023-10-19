Home>>
Xi meets president of Republic of the Congo
(Xinhua) 16:55, October 19, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets Madbouly, vowing to jointly work for more stability, certainty to region, world
- Xi calls for enhancing China-Turkmenistan comprehensive strategic partnership
- Xi's Quotes | You reap what you sow
- Xi announces major steps to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation
- Xi says willing to work with UN to promote Belt and Road cooperation, world peace, development
- Xi: Advance high-quality cooperation
- Xi meets Guterres, pledging to work with UN for world peace, development
- Key takeaways from Xi's meetings with foreign leaders, UN chief attending 3rd BRF
- Xi announces major steps to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation
- Benefits, opportunities of Belt and Road cooperation for the world to share: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.