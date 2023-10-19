Languages

Xi meets president of Republic of the Congo

(Xinhua) 16:55, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing. 

