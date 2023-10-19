Key takeaways from Xi's meetings with foreign leaders, UN chief attending 3rd BRF

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with foreign leaders and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General who gathered in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

The following is a summary of what Xi said during the meetings.

When holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi said it is not an expediency, but a long-term policy to develop the China-Russia relations featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation.

China supports the Russian people in pursuing the path of national rejuvenation independently and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, he said, calling on the two sides to promote high-quality development of China-Russia practical cooperation and actively explore cooperation in strategic emerging industries.

During his meeting with Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, Xi noted that over the past decade, the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Africa has demonstrated robust vitality and seen a number of landmark projects completed.

China is willing to continue working with Nigeria to push for more tangible achievements in the Belt and Road cooperation, to help Nigeria and Africa at large achieve industrialization and agricultural modernization, Xi said.

China is willing to work with Argentina to seek greater strategic synergy, make their bilateral relations steady and sustained, and set an example for the unity and cooperation among the Global South, Xi said when meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

China supports Argentina's efforts in maintaining economic and financial stability, and stands ready to deepen pragmatic cooperation with Argentina in agriculture, infrastructure and other fields, the Chinese president added.

Meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto, Xi said over the past years, China and Kenya have jointly carried out large-scale projects such as the Mombasa-Nairobi railway and an oil terminal at the port of Mombasa. Jointly building the Belt and Road has boosted people's sense of gain in the two countries.

He told Ruto that China will facilitate the export of Kenyan high-quality specialties to China, and expand the cooperation in fields including digital economy and new energy to help Kenya achieve green development.

When meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Xi said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Global Development Initiative were proposed to promote common development of all countries, advance the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and ensure that no country is left behind.

Praising the many tangible achievements of the BRI in the past decade and the UN's role as an important partner in Belt and Road cooperation, he said China is willing to work with the UN to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to contribute to world peace and development.

