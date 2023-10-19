Xi meets Madbouly, vowing to jointly work for more stability, certainty to region, world

Xinhua) 16:23, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

Over the past decade, China and Egypt have conducted fruitful cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said, calling on the two sides to jointly follow through on the outcomes of the third BRF.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in such fields as infrastructure, agricultural technology and renewable energy, expand people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, and continuously promote the development of China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

Xi congratulated Egypt on being invited to join the BRICS cooperation mechanism.

China stands ready to work with Egypt to uphold genuine multilateralism and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice and the common interests of developing countries to inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world, Xi said.

Madbouly said Egypt regards China as a role model for emerging economies and developing countries.

The Belt and Road cooperation has greatly improved the level of transportation and logistics in Egypt and boosted the country's economic development, said Madbouly, noting that Egypt will continue to actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation.

On the current situation between Palestine and Israel, Xi stressed that the top priority is to cease fire and stop war at an early date.

It is crucial to prevent the conflict from expanding or even losing control and causing a serious humanitarian crisis, Xi said.

The fundamental way out of the recurring Palestine-Israel conflict lies in implementing the "two-state solution" and establishing an independent State of Palestine, so as to realize the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel, Xi said.

Xi noted that China appreciates the important role played by Egypt in de-escalating the situation and supports Egypt's efforts to open humanitarian corridors.

China is willing to enhance coordination with Egypt and Arab countries to facilitate a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue at the earliest possible opportunity, Xi said.

Madbouly said that Egypt and Arab countries commended China for its consistent and fair stance on the Palestinian issue and look forward to China's more significant role in resolving the current crisis.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)