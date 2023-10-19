Xi calls for enhancing China-Turkmenistan comprehensive strategic partnership

Xinhua) 15:21, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for enhancing China-Turkmenistan comprehensive strategic partnership, which serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and the shared aspiration of the two peoples.

China will continue to work with Turkmenistan to push for steady and long-term development of the bilateral relations and deliver more benefits to the two peoples, Xi said when meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)