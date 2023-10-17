In pics: main venue for 2023 Chengdu WorldCon
This aerial combo photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a night view over the roof of the Chengdu Science Museum, main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The five-day 2023 WorldCon will be opened in Chengdu on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
This combo photo shows a golden mask at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City on March 17, 2021, (above) and a night view over the roof of the Chengdu Science Museum, main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), in Chengdu on Oct. 16, 2023, (below, aerial photo) both venues in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The five-day 2023 WorldCon will be opened in Chengdu on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
