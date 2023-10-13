Official promotional video for the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon unveiled

(People's Daily App) 15:16, October 13, 2023

Chengdu will be the first Chinese city to host the World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon), to be held October 18-22. The Hugo Awards for the best science fiction or fantasy works of the previous year are the traditional highlight of the event. Check out 2023 Chengdu Worldcon.

