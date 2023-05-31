China's sci-fi industry rakes in 12.39 bln USD in 2022

Xinhua

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The revenue of China's sci-fi industry reached 87.75 billion yuan (about 12.39 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, according to a report released at the China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023.

The report focuses on the five sectors of the country's sci-fi industry, including readings, films, games, tourism, and related derivatives.

The sci-fi readings industry pocketed 3.04 billion yuan in 2022, up 12.6 percent from the previous year, while the total box office of 21 sci-fi films screened last year was 8.24 billion yuan, with domestic movies accounting for 67 percent, according to the report.

In 2022, the total revenue of the sci-fi game industry reached 56.5 billion yuan, among which 56.2 billion yuan came from mobile games.

The CSFC 2023 is scheduled to run in Beijing from May 29 to June 4.

