Winners of China's sci-fi awards announced

This photo taken on May 13, 2023 shows the awarding ceremony of the 14th Xingyun (Nebula) Awards for Chinese Science Fiction in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The winners of the 14th Xingyun (Nebula) Awards for Chinese Science Fiction were announced on Saturday in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua)

CHENGDU, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The winners of the 14th Xingyun (Nebula) Awards for Chinese Science Fiction were announced on Saturday in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The awards this year include the best novel, the best novella, the best short story, the best translated work, the best non-fiction, the best review and the best new writer.

Nominees of the awards were selected by a recommendation committee composed of 132 famous science fiction scholars, writers and representatives of science fiction lovers. After being examined and approved by an expert review committee, the winning works of each major award were finalized.

The Xingyun Awards were established in 2010 and have now become widely recognized high-level industry awards for global Chinese science fiction, and an important window to showcase Chinese science fiction literature and the development of the industry.

