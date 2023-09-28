Flight captain infuses 'Asian Games flights' with passion and care

People's Daily Online) September 28, 2023

“Flying with Loong Airlines, meeting the Asian Games. Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Welcome aboard the flight of Zhejiang Loong Airlines, an official partner of the Hangzhou Asian Games…” Since being promoted to captain in April, this has been the announcement Song Haiyan makes on each of her flights, marking one of her proudest moments.

With her eyes on the panels and fingers moving among a plethora of buttons in the cockpit, Song has maintained a meticulous attitude from day one.

Song Haiyan practices in a simulator. (People’s Daily Online/Ai Yutao)

As a minority in a male-dominated profession, female captains often face higher expertise requirements. It took Song seven years to transition from a trainee to a plane captain, fully trained by Loong Airlines.

Song Haiyan inspects the cabin before a flight. (People’s Daily Online/Ai Yutao)

“We are required to take an examination in the flight simulator once every six months, ensuring that each of us can react appropriately during emergencies,” said Song, adding that only by mastering all the flight regulations can she ensure a comfortable flight experience for every passenger.

Since May 2023, Loong Airlines has operated many Asian Games flights, bringing additional responsibilities to Song. “I am ready for the Asian Games and very proud to be a part of it,” she said.

Song Haiyan inspects the status of the plane before a flight. (People’s Daily Online/Ai Yutao)

“My favorite sport is swimming, and I will bring my daughter along to cheer for China when I have a day off,” Song said, “I hope all the athletes can create precious memories here, as Hangzhou is a beautiful city.”

