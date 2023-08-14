Retired army veteran takes charge of flag raising for Hangzhou Asian Games

People's Daily Online) 13:06, August 14, 2023

Yelling slogans, practicing parade steps, and raising and folding flags make up the daily routine of Liu Pinyuan, often seen practicing on the campus athletic field.

Liu, a student at the College of Information Engineering at Jinhua Polytechnic in east China's Zhejiang Province, was selected as a flag-raising volunteer for the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games. During the Games, he will be in charge of all the flag-raising ceremonies in the Jinhua Division.

A photo shows Liu Pinyuan, a flag-raising volunteer for the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games, practicing on a campus athletic field. (People's Daily Online/Fang Pengyimeng)

Compared to general volunteers, flag-raising volunteers are considered technical volunteers, requiring more expertise. During the Asian Games, flag-raising volunteers will handle the national flags and anthems of more than 40 countries, as well as adapt to variations in flagpole sizes across different stadiums.

Liu has taken every opportunity to practice flag raising since being selected. To strengthen his right arm and ensure the flags are displayed perfectly during the ceremonies, he lifts a 5-kilogram dumbbell over 1,000 times a day. "I feel nothing but pride because it is very fortunate for me to participate in the Asian Games during my university studies," Liu said when asked whether the practice was tough.

A photo shows Liu Pinyuan, a flag-raising volunteer for the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games, practicing on a campus athletic field. (People's Daily Online/Fang Pengyimeng)

However, few people realize that the college freshman, with his professional military etiquette, is actually a retired veteran with a distinguished military career.

Soon after enlisting in the army in September 2017, Liu was selected as the first flag raiser in his unit. As a result, he often practiced basic flag-raising skills, marking the beginning of his flag-raising career.

A photo shows Liu Pinyuan when he was in the military. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

In 2019, Liu stood out among 2 million soldiers and was selected for the 350-person army formation that participated in the military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. The parade required only 128 steps across 96 meters of Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, but behind it lay nearly seven months of intense practice.

"I broke four pairs of shoes just for the parade. It was a test of my stamina and mental strength," said Liu, reflecting on the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

A photo shows Liu Pinyuan, who took part in the military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

Liu retired from the army and returned to college in 2022. With his previous flag-raising experience, he joined the university's flag-raising unit. Besides completing his personal practice, Liu has also created practice schedules and assisted peers with weak fundamentals.

Liu feels ready and diligent for the Asian Games. "In addition to familiarizing myself with all the sporting programs and volunteering etiquette, we also have to undergo practical training. I will practice as hard as possible and present my best self at the Asian Games," Liu stated as he prepared for volunteer training starting on July 21.

