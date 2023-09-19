China, Cuba to support each other on issues concerning core interests: senior CPC official

Xinhua) 08:51, September 19, 2023

HAVANA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Cuba to implement the important consensus reached by top leaders of the two parties and countries, and continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, said a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during his visit to Cuba.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Li paid an official friendly visit to Cuba from Saturday to Monday.

China stands ready to promote the development of the respective party building and socialist cause, said Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

China is also willing to work with Cuba to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, as well as the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

