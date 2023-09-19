China, Cuba to support each other on issues concerning core interests: senior CPC official
HAVANA, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Cuba to implement the important consensus reached by top leaders of the two parties and countries, and continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, said a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during his visit to Cuba.
Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
Li paid an official friendly visit to Cuba from Saturday to Monday.
China stands ready to promote the development of the respective party building and socialist cause, said Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
China is also willing to work with Cuba to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, as well as the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Cuban expert highlights China's support to G77
- G77+China Summit to tackle "core" development issues, says Cuban top diplomat
- Int'l delegations arrive in Havana for G77+China Summit
- Senior CPC official to attend G77+China Summit, visit Cuba, Brazil, Egypt
- China, Cuba sign agreements to boost biotechnology cooperation
- China, Cuba vow to strengthen biotechnology cooperation
- Xi pledges China's continuous support for Cuba in opposing interference
- Feature: Chinese online platform gains popularity with Cuban users
- Chinese embassy in Cuba opens to public to mark local UNESCO office's anniversary
- Cuba receives Chinese aid as it grapples with aftermath of heavy rains
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.