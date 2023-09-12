Senior CPC official to attend G77+China Summit, visit Cuba, Brazil, Egypt

Xinhua) 13:46, September 12, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, whose country holds the presidency of the Group of 77 (G77) this year, Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will attend the G77+China Summit in Havana as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping from September 14 to 16, according to the International Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Chinese foreign ministry.

At the invitation of the Communist Party of Cuba, the Brazilian government and the Workers' Party of Brazil, and Speaker of the Egyptian Senate and Chairman of the Nation's Future Party Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razeq, Li, who is also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, will lead a CPC delegation to pay official visits to the above-mentioned three countries from September 16 to 26.

